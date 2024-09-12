Jerm Warfare
Keith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)
The below photo, taken by Keith, is a survivor and soldier of the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) standing guard during “peace…
4 hrs ago
•
Jerm
Keith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)
1:21:05
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school that teaches students about mind control, brainwashing, behaviour modification, and…
5 hrs ago
•
Jerm
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
1:03:26
Stuart Fischbein on home births versus hospital births
Stuart Fischbein (Dr Stu) runs a website and podcast called Birthing Instincts.
10 hrs ago
•
Jerm
9
Stuart Fischbein on home births versus hospital births
1
1:05:21
Mark Conlon on there being no planes on 9/11
I have had a number of conversations about what happened on 9/11.
Sep 11
•
Jerm
28
Mark Conlon on there being no planes on 9/11
8
1:05:43
Walt Heyer on regretting trying to become a woman
Walt Heyer is a man who attempted to become a woman but later realised it was a mistake and that it’s a mental disorder.
Sep 11
•
Jerm
16
Walt Heyer on regretting trying to become a woman
49:29
A beginner's guide to the phrase 'conspiracy theory'
Throughout the pseudopandemic, the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’ soared through the zeitgeist.
Sep 10
•
Jerm
31
A beginner's guide to the phrase 'conspiracy theory'
Laura Aboli on transhumanism and what to do about it
Laura Aboli started her career in 2000 by co-founding World-Check, a risk identification database, and later Wealth-X in 2010, focusing on ultra-wealthy…
Sep 10
•
Jerm
16
Laura Aboli on transhumanism and what to do about it
4
57:16
Daniel Estulin on the Bilderberg Group
The Bilderberg Group is an annual conference that brings together influential individuals from the fields of politics, finance, business, academia and…
Sep 10
•
Jerm
17
Daniel Estulin on the Bilderberg Group
57:03
Frances Leader on the Black Nobility
Frances Leader runs a Substack called Uncensored and is one of the most knowledgeable individuals I’ve come across, as far as the subject of Black…
Sep 9
•
Jerm
65
Frances Leader on the Black Nobility
34
51:24
