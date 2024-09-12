Jerm Warfare

Keith Harmon Snow on the Rwandan genocide myth(s)
The below photo, taken by Keith, is a survivor and soldier of the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) standing guard during “peace…
  
Jerm
1:21:05
Jason Christoff on overcoming self- sabotage
Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school that teaches students about mind control, brainwashing, behaviour modification, and…
  
Jerm
1:03:26
Stuart Fischbein on home births versus hospital births
Stuart Fischbein (Dr Stu) runs a website and podcast called Birthing Instincts.
  
Jerm
1:05:21
Mark Conlon on there being no planes on 9/11
I have had a number of conversations about what happened on 9/11.
  
Jerm
1:05:43
Walt Heyer on regretting trying to become a woman
Walt Heyer is a man who attempted to become a woman but later realised it was a mistake and that it’s a mental disorder.
  
Jerm
49:29
A beginner’s guide to the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’
Throughout the pseudopandemic, the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’ soared through the zeitgeist.
  
Jerm
Laura Aboli on transhumanism and what to do about it
Laura Aboli started her career in 2000 by co-founding World-Check, a risk identification database, and later Wealth-X in 2010, focusing on ultra-wealthy…
  
Jerm
57:16
Daniel Estulin on the Bilderberg Group
The Bilderberg Group is an annual conference that brings together influential individuals from the fields of politics, finance, business, academia and…
  
Jerm
57:03
Frances Leader on the Black Nobility
Frances Leader runs a Substack called Uncensored and is one of the most knowledgeable individuals I’ve come across, as far as the subject of Black…
  
Jerm
51:24
