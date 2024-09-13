Playback speed
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order

Jerm
Sep 13, 2024
It's not like he needs an introduction, but for the handful of people living under a rock, Alex Jones is an American show host and founder of InfoWars. He was born in Texas in 1974, dropped out of college and began his career in media as a public-access television host.

His rise to fame coincided with 9/11 and was one of the first people, in broadcasting, to suggest that it was an inside job. And he was correct.

Actually, he's been correct about a lot of things. 🤣

The Great Reset

The Great Reset is a breakdown of the 2030 agenda(Sustainable Development), primarily focusing on its goal to centralise global power and diminish personal freedoms.

His book exposes the globalist framework, led by technocrats like Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari of the World Economic Forum (WEF), showing a huge disconnect between their Malthusian plans and, well, reality. He shows how it’s all aimed at restructuring world economies, political systems and societal norms under the guise of recovery from the fake pandemic.

The elites think their plans will bring global stability and progress, but the rest of us think it’s a bad idea.

Alex also unpacks the role of advanced technology, particularly mass surveillance and artificial intelligence.

He warns that technology, while obviously beneficial, is being twisted into a tool of compliance and manipulation, stripping away privacy and sovereignty.

Scott Adams made a similar observation in his conversation with me.

He talks about what he calls ‘the digital gulag’, where dissenting voices are silenced and individual freedoms are curtailed under the guise of security. Consider YouTube’s obsession with removing videos and banning channels (like mine).

“In the twenty-first century the price we pay for ignorance about ourselves will increase dramatically, because governments and corporations are now gaining unprecedented abilities to hack and manipulate human choice.”

- Alex Jones, The Great Reset (2022)

The Great Reset is an agenda to monitor and control the world through digital surveillance, digital IDs and social credit scores, replacing free enterprise with technocracy and centralisation of pretty much everything.

The Great Reset, as envisioned by the WEF

The Great Reject

Avoid it.

Don’t be a victim.

There are ways to buffer against all this nonsense.

  • Avoid mainstream media.

  • Educate yourself on economics and get out of debt.

  • Invest in real estate and hold assets like gold.

  • While I’m on the fence here, I kinda think that, in the short term, cryptocurrencies might provide a censorship-proof alternative to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

  • Understand the agendas behind wars and don’t take sides.

  • Avoid major political parties.

  • Stay healthy and fit.

“As I’ve said before, the answer to any question for these globalists seems to be more globalism. Got a pandemic? How about managing it badly, then claiming you need global control to fix the problems you caused? Got climate change? Well, that’s because we haven’t given them enough power.”

- Alex Jones, The Great Reset (2022)

