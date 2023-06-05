Share this postAnthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill youbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareAnthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill youShare this postAnthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill youbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:07:37Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Anthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill youJermJun 05, 2023Share this postAnthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill youbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAnthony Chaffee is a doctor with a great YouTube channel focused on eating carnivorously.Full show descriptionSupport my workView my sponsorsSubscribe to my War ReportDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionAnthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill youbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Anthony Chaffee on the carnivore diet and plants trying to kill you