Ben Van Kirkwyk on rewriting human history
Ben Van Kirkwyk on rewriting human history

Jerm
Jul 18, 2022
This conversation is best watched because he includes photos.

Ben Van Kerkwyk is a researcher and creator of UnchartedX, a website and YouTube channel looking into ancient mysteries, presenting new ideas about humanity's past.

He has been travelling the world for decades, filming ancient sites and interviewing leading historians, which has taken him on a journey of suspicion surrounding established history. (The establishment must always be viewed with a sceptical eye. Just like "trusting the science" is a bad move, so is "trusting the history".)

For example, I’ve often thought that the official story of the Egyptian pyramids doesn’t make sense. And what about Easter Island? How and why were such gigantic heads (and bodies) constructed on an island in the middle of nowhere?

Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
