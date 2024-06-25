Jerm's War Report
Desmund Bernardo on South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU)
Desmund Bernardo on South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU)

Jerm
Jun 25, 2024
Desmund Bernardo is a husband, father, and nuclear professional.

He completed his military conscription in the Air Force at the then-secret TFDC Bredasdorp Air Force Base.

Des started his career at South Africa's state-owned electricity utility—Eskom—in 1992 and obtained a Reactor Operator's Licence from the National Nuclear Regulator in 2003. He is currently a Project Manager on the nearly completed Koeberg SGR (Steam-Generator Replacement) Project.

From 2002 to 2010, Des spent eight years in counter-terrorism intelligence.

He is also hosts the Beyond Politics channel on YouTube.

