Jerm's War Report
Jerm Warfare
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
0:00
-52:47

E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’

Jerm
Feb 20, 2024
Share

This conversation is not about denying the deaths of Jews (and others) during WWII, but rather about how they died according to the historical literature (including the evolution of the storytelling).

Dr Eugene Michael Jones (commonly known as E Michael Jones) was an Assistant Professor of American Literature at St. Mary’s College, and is widely known for his critical views on contemporary cultural and religious issues. 

He argues that ‘Holocaust’ is a term that has evolved in its meaning over time.

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm's War Report
Jerm Warfare
Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
Nik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents China
  Jerm
Owen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking up
  Jerm
Desmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricity
  Jerm
Alex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to death
  Jerm
Jeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracy
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Nina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for you
  Jerm
Daniel Roytas on whether you can catch a cold
  Jerm