Share this postFlorentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van Goghbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareFlorentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van GoghShare this postFlorentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van Goghbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-51:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Florentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van GoghJermNov 30, 2023Share this postFlorentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van Goghbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAfter my wife and I were taken on a private tour of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, I decided to record a podcast about the fascinating life of Vincent.Full show descriptionJoin our private networkDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionFlorentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van Goghbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Florentine Mol on the tumultuous life of Vincent van Gogh