Germ Theory is dead
Germ Theory is dead

Jerm
Dec 08, 2022
Steve Falconer explains why the established claims about Germ Theory are wrong and that no germs (viruses included) cause illness or have ever caused illness.

Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
