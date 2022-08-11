Jerm's War Report
James Fetzer on JFK’s assassination coverup
Jerm
Aug 11, 2022
James Fetzer is a professor emeritus of the Philosophy Of Science at the University of Minnesota.

A few weeks ago I chatted to Covert Action's Jeremy Kuzmarov about the assassination of Marilyn Monroe, and I found it fascinating. Recently I chatted to James about the assassination of JFK, easily one of the most significant events of the 20th century.

Both were coverups. 

Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill JFK.

Read the full description here.

Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
