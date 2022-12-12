Share this postJudith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climatebattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJudith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climateShare this postJudith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climatebattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-59:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Judith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climateJermDec 12, 2022Share this postJudith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climatebattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareWhy is a warmer climate something to fear? A colder Earth is way worse.Full descriptionSupport my workView my sponsorsDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionJudith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climatebattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Judith Curry on the complexities of Earth’s climate