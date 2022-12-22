Share this postMark McDonald makes the case for Christmasbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareMark McDonald makes the case for ChristmasShare this postMark McDonald makes the case for Christmasbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:01:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mark McDonald makes the case for ChristmasJermDec 22, 2022Share this postMark McDonald makes the case for Christmasbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareMark McDonald is a Los Angeles-based psychologist who has been on my podcast before. This time he makes the case for Christmas and why everybody should celebrate it.Full descriptionSupport my workView my sponsorsDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionMark McDonald makes the case for Christmasbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Mark McDonald makes the case for Christmas