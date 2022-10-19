Matt Lohmeier is a fighter jet pilot who was fired from Top Gun Space Force after highlighting the infiltration of cultural Marxism in the Air Force. (Similarly, Taras Kobernyk is a software engineer who was fired from Google for highlighting the infiltration of cultural Marxism in the tech giant.)
Share this post
Matt Lohmeier on Space Force and cultural Marxism
battleofideas.substack.com
Jerm Warfare
Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Matt Lohmeier on Space Force and cultural Marxism