Share this postPatrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truthbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfarePatrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truthShare this postPatrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truthbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:32:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Patrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truthJermApr 07, 2023Share this postPatrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truthbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePatrick and I didn’t have a specific theme for the following conversation. We kind of just shot the breeze.- Full show description- Support my work- View my sponsorsPlease subscribe to my newsletter for the best commentary and cartoons.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionPatrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truthbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Patrick Henningsen on climate, virology, propaganda and truth