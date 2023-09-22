Jerm's War Report
Jerm Warfare
Professor Otty Nxumalo on the greatness of Mangosuthu Buthelezi
0:00
-50:35

Professor Otty Nxumalo on the greatness of Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Jerm
Sep 22, 2023
Share

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who recently died at age 95, was a powerful figure in South African politics, known for leading the Inkatha movement, later renamed the Inkatha Federal Party (IFP).

He was a member of the Zulu Royal Family and deeply loved and respected throughout the Zulu nation.

Professor Otty Nxumalo, born in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, is a multi-talented man with degrees from the Universities of South Africa (UNISA), Harvard, and Zululand.

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm's War Report
Jerm Warfare
Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
Nik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents China
  Jerm
Owen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking up
  Jerm
Desmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricity
  Jerm
Alex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to death
  Jerm
Jeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracy
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Nina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for you
  Jerm
Daniel Roytas on whether you can catch a cold
  Jerm