Share this postQuintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medicationbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareQuintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medicationShare this postQuintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medicationbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:03:44Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Quintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medicationJermFeb 12, 2024Share this postQuintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medicationbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareQuintin Jonck is a normal guy who was diagnosed as HIV-positive 23 years ago.But here’s the thing.The doctors told him that he had two to four years left to live.Full show descriptionJoin our tribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionQuintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medicationbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Quintin Jonck on stopping all of his HIV/AIDS medication