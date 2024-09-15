Scott Adams on anti-White racism, useless experts and artificial intelligence

Dilbert creator, Scott Adams, was last on my podcast when the COVID era was just beginning. We chatted about Donald Trump, hypnosis and drawing cartoons.

This time we chatted about why experts are useless, whether or not artificial intelligence will mean the end of humanity, and why Dilbert was dropped from all newspapers.

The way in which postmodernist/woke culture has infiltrated society and destroyed normality is both bewildering and expected.

But mostly expected.

Of course, it doesn’t need repeating that Scott’s comments—which he discussed in the podcast—were not racist (whatever that means, these days).

Then again, everything is racist, these days.

Scott also spent some time on artificial intelligence and where things are heading, which is neither hell nor utopia. I agree with his nuanced take, which, essentially, is that the (very real) dangers can—and should—be navigated with some caution and discernment.

After all, knowledge is power.