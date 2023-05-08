Jerm's War Report
Setareh Sadeqi on busting myths about Iran
Iran is a country that is hated by the Western establishment.

Probably more than China and Russia.

It’s been like that for years. Decades, even.

Admittedly, I fell into the trap and I blame myself for not questioning the propaganda I was told by the media. Like many others, I blindly believed the narrative.

Setareh Sadeqi is an Iranian independent journalist living in Iran and busted some myths about the country.

