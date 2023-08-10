Share this postTheo de Jager on South African farm attacksbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareTheo de Jager on South African farm attacksShare this postTheo de Jager on South African farm attacksbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:05:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Theo de Jager on South African farm attacksJermAug 10, 2023Share this postTheo de Jager on South African farm attacksbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareFarm attacks, in South Africa, are unique by nature and deserving of a unique counter-strategy.Theo de Jager is a South African farmer.Full descriptionSupport my workView my sponsorsSubscribe to my War ReportDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionTheo de Jager on South African farm attacksbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Theo de Jager on South African farm attacks