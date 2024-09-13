⚠️ This is a duplicate of what I published a few months ago.

On Friday, 8 March 2024, my TNT show was terminated.

My show was a daily, radio-friendly version of my podcast, and one of the station’s most downloaded shows.

I had been with TNT (Today’s News Talk) for nearly two years.

Some background

TNT is based in Australia and a little over two years old.

It targets an international audience and promotes free speech and independent news. In today’s climate of mass censorship, more of this is needed.

The station contacted me in 2022 after discovering my podcast, and offered me a two-hour show three times per week (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).

I accepted the offer, while continuing my podcast and cartoon work.

Over the next year and a half, I observed many unhealthy management decisions. Show hosts were frequently being fired or bullied into resignation. Time slots (including mine) were regularly changed with neither negotation nor regard for other commitments. There was a high turnover of producers and in-studio team members.

For example, I would often arrive for my show, only to find that my in-studio team had changed with no prior warning, resulting in unprofessional production.

Financial collapse

The station began in early 2022 with an investor. A second investor came aboard in early 2023.

I can’t see how the station makes money. There is no subscription model, and the ads are a combination of government public service announcements and promotions for other TNT shows.

They pushed ahead with upgrades and all the usual progress that accompanies growth, but the two owners became unpopular because of their mood swings, erratic management, and lack of communication.

A few weeks ago, the second investor pulled out.

Scaling down

TNT began cutting costs by cancelling shows, playing repeats, and increasing the duration of other shows.

Last week, they called and informed me that:

my show would be extended from one to two hours with no additional pay,

I must conduct shorter interviews with multiple guests per hour,

my time slot will change from 4pm (my time) to midnight, and

my show must discuss current British news.

I reluctantly agreed to everything except the midnight time slot.

No negotiation happened and, immediately after my show on Friday, I received the same generic, copied-and-pasted email that was sent to the other cancelled show hosts.

By Monday, my entire archive page on TNT’s website had been removed.

My profile page on TNT’s website

I enjoyed my show and engaging with listeners from around the world.

I do hope that TNT prospers, as it is a great platform for alternative voices to be heard.

Unfortunately, I don’t see it succeeding under the current management.