Share this postTom Luongo on gold, goats, and gunsbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareTom Luongo on gold, goats, and gunsShare this postTom Luongo on gold, goats, and gunsbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-1:11:41Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Tom Luongo on gold, goats, and gunsJermAug 15, 2022Share this postTom Luongo on gold, goats, and gunsbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTom Luongo is a former chemist who now comments on matters surrounding personal freedoms, Bitcoin, gold, goat farming, and gunsFull description here.Please support my work by joining our community.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionTom Luongo on gold, goats, and gunsbattleofideas.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJerm WarfareJerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.Jerm is an award-winning South African cartoonist and talk show host.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJermRecent EpisodesNik Stankovic on how the West misrepresents ChinaSep 9 • JermOwen Benjamin on comedy, being cancelled, and waking upSep 5 • JermDesmund Bernardo on why South Africa struggles with electricityAug 28 • JermAlex Newman on schools indoctrinating children to deathAug 26 • JermJeremy Kuzmarov on the Martin Luther King assassination conspiracyAug 19 • JermDenis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID eraAug 11 • JermNina Teicholz on why saturated fats are good for youAug 5 • JermDaniel Roytas on whether you can catch a coldJul 29 • Jerm
Tom Luongo on gold, goats, and guns