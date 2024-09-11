Walt Heyer on regretting trying to become a woman

Walt Heyer is a man who attempted to become a woman but later realised it was a mistake and that it’s a mental disorder.

In other words, he mutilated himself by having his penis removed, ingested hormones, and ruined his life by getting caught up in the antihuman transgenderism cult.

From man to ‘woman’ to broken man

“Just because you lop off your penis and then wear a dress doesn’t make you a fucking woman.” - Germaine Greer

Quick background

Walt was born in Los Angeles in 1940 and had a difficult childhood, being sexually abused by his uncle and physically abused by his father.

As a result, he felt like he didn’t fit in with other boys and often wished he were a girl.

Sexually assaulted as a child? That’s a red flag. Think about how often messed up kids end up making messed up life choices.

Adults who abuse kids should be buried under the ground.

When he was 42 years old, he underwent gender reassignment surgery and ‘became’ a woman named Laura Jensen for eight years, but eventually realised that it was a terrible idea and regretted his decision.

He ‘detransitioned’ (attempted to reverse some of the damage) in 1991 and began speaking out against transgenderism.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” - Genesis 1:27 (KJV)

I Want My Sex Back

I came across Walt’s story while watching the following documentary, I Want My Sex Back, which had received over 20 million views before YouTube took it down.

Because that’s what YouTube does. It takes down reality and promotes degeneracy.

Conversation

Walt took me through his rollercoaster journey. Redemption is important and God bless him for seeing the light.

Also, God bless the woman who married him!

“Facts don’t care about your feelings. And the fact is there is a binary, there is male and female. There is no other. Everything else is ideological claptrap.” - Ben Shapiro

